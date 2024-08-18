Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State stressed that implementing the new N70,000 minimum wage must include consequential adjustments

The governor hinted that Gombe State has established a committee, led by the deputy governor, to oversee the implementation of the new wage

The previous N30,000 minimum wage expired on April 18, 2024, and the new wage, along with the necessary adjustments, is expected to take effect from May 2024

FCT, Abuja - Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State emphasized that the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage must be accompanied by consequential adjustments.

The governor said this at State House correspondents on Saturday, August 17, after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Gombe gov, Yahaya speaks on implementation of new minimum wage in the state Photo credit: @IsmailUMisilli

Source: Twitter

Yahaya further explained that these adjustments are necessary to ensure the process is carried out correctly in each state, Vanguard reported.

Yahaya: C'tte for implentation of new minimum wage inaugurated

Governor Yahaya also noted that Gombe State has already established a committee, led by his deputy, to oversee the implementation of the new minimum wage, Leadership Newspapers reported.

He highlighted that this committee has been in place since 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.

When asked about the state's readiness for the wage increase, the governor confirmed that most states, including Gombe, have formed similar committees to address the matter effectively.

Yahaya said:

"They are collaborating with labor unions and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the process is successfully carried out, as it is mandated by law."

Yahaya speaks on new minimum wage implentation in Gombe

When asked about the implementation of new minimum wage in his state, he explained:

"The implementation must include consequential adjustments, and each state needs to follow the proper procedures to ensure it is done correctly."

It is worth noting that the previous minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18, 2024, and the new minimum wage, along with the necessary adjustments, is expected to take effect starting in May.

FG to roll out new minimum wage for junior federal workers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has finalized the calculations for the new minimum wage for junior federal workers, with the computation for senior employees expected to be completed within two to three weeks.

A source from the Presidency disclosed that both sets of data will be sent to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for further processing and implementation.

Source: Legit.ng