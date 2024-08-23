Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has disclosed that his government is waiting for the federal government's guidelines before implementing the new minimum wage

Governor Fubara assures that Rivers would be the first to implement the new minimum wage once the federal government releases the template

The governor made the revelation while speaking at the Rivers State Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt on Thursday, August 22

According to Fubara, Rivers State will be the first to implement the new minimum wage once the federal government releases an approved guideline.

Fubadra speaks at workers' week in Rivers

Governor Fubara made the claim on Thursday, June 22, while speaking at the 2024 Rivers State Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt.

Fubara praised civil servants as the institutional memory of government and acknowledged their crucial role in various aspects of life and governance.

He disclosed that the state government now pays ₦2 billion monthly to offset the backlog of pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants.

Fubara increased the payment from ₦1 billion to ₦2 billion to clear the backlog and ensure effective payment of gratuities and pensions.

Fubara reveals efforts to improve workers' welfare

He highlighted his administration's efforts to improve the lives of civil servants, including training resident doctors, recruiting new medical staff, and introducing a state health insurance scheme.

Fubara urged civil servants to live up to their duties and embrace President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance productivity.

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo congratulated civil servants on their week and called for a commitment to building a resilient and inclusive civil service.

The Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, thanked Governor Fubara for his devotion to ensuring an improved and efficient civil service.

