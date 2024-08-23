Just In: Fubara Opens Up on Why He Delays Minimum Wage Implementation
- Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has disclosed that his government is waiting for the federal government's guidelines before implementing the new minimum wage
- Governor Fubara assures that Rivers would be the first to implement the new minimum wage once the federal government releases the template
- The governor made the revelation while speaking at the Rivers State Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt on Thursday, August 22
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Port Harcourt, Rivers — Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, has disclosed that his government is waiting for the federal government to release the modalities for implementing the new minimum wage before he takes action.
According to Fubara, Rivers State will be the first to implement the new minimum wage once the federal government releases an approved guideline.
Fubadra speaks at workers' week in Rivers
Jubilation as Nigerian governor begins monthly payment of gratuity to civil servants, releases N300 million
Governor Fubara made the claim on Thursday, June 22, while speaking at the 2024 Rivers State Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Fubara praised civil servants as the institutional memory of government and acknowledged their crucial role in various aspects of life and governance.
He disclosed that the state government now pays ₦2 billion monthly to offset the backlog of pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants.
Fubara increased the payment from ₦1 billion to ₦2 billion to clear the backlog and ensure effective payment of gratuities and pensions.
Fubara reveals efforts to improve workers' welfare
He highlighted his administration's efforts to improve the lives of civil servants, including training resident doctors, recruiting new medical staff, and introducing a state health insurance scheme.
Fubara urged civil servants to live up to their duties and embrace President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance productivity.
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo congratulated civil servants on their week and called for a commitment to building a resilient and inclusive civil service.
The Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, thanked Governor Fubara for his devotion to ensuring an improved and efficient civil service.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844