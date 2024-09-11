The Nigeria Police Force has condemned a political statement made by a Supernumerary Police Officer in a viral video ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial elections

The officer, who is not a regular member of the Force but employed by a private company, has been arrested and is under investigation

The NPF reassures the public of its neutrality and professionalism, urging them to disregard the political comments made in the video

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued a stern condemnation and dissociation from a political comment made by a Supernumerary (Spy) Police Officer.

The individual, seen in a viral video circulating on social media, was dressed in a Spy Police uniform while discussing the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial elections.

In response to the video, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the arrest and investigation of the officer, whose remarks have drawn widespread attention.

The NPF clarified that the individual is not a regular police officer but a Supernumerary Police Officer, employed by a private company and trained by the NPF for specific security duties within the company.

Supernumerary officer to be arrested over remarks

Supernumerary Police Officers, often referred to as Spy Police, are distinct from regular NPF personnel. While they receive training from the NPF, they are not on its payroll and do not take the oath of allegiance required of sworn officers.

As private citizens, they have the right to political affiliations and freedom of expression. However, the NPF emphasized that using the official SPY uniform to engage in political discourse is against policy.

The officer in question has been detained for further investigation, and the NPF has reiterated that the political comments made do not represent the views of the Force.

The public is urged to disregard the statements and remain confident in the NPF’s ongoing commitment to neutrality, professionalism, and upholding the rule of law.

This statement was released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, from Force Headquarters in Abuja on September 11, 2024.

