The Nigeria Police Force has said that the late Emhenya Erasmus was a cultist who was arrested for alleged murder

Legit.ng reports that the family of Erasmus had accused security agents of beating their son to death while in detention

However, the police put out a rebuttal, saying it is not true that officers tortured Erasmus to death

FCT, Abuja - Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has denied that his colleagues tortured one Emhenya Erasmus, a resident of Abuja, to death.

Adejobi in a rejoinder on Friday, July 5, said Erasmus was a cultist and “died of asphyxiation”.

Emhenya Erasmus' case is stale - Police

Asphyxiation is a condition of deficient supply of oxygen to the body which arises from abnormal breathing.

The police official wrote:

“My attention has been drawn to this video. The matter is an old one and it has been decided. The FCT command handled the case.

"The autopsy report cleared the air on this. The boy, who was a cultist and arrested for alleged sexually assaulting and killing of a young lady in the company of his friend, was never tortured by the police.

“The force headquarters was involved in the investigation then. Erasmus was a cultist who had been fingered in many crises and alleged killings of some innocent Nigerians in the area. He died of asphyxiation, according to the autopsy. Not torture, please. The autopsy was done in the presence of the doctor(s) of the deceased family."

