Tragedy struck in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday night, September 9, when a hit-and-run driver killed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Idris Lawal. The incident occurred around 11 pm during a stop-and-search operation at a checkpoint near Ayemi Garage on Iworoko Road.

ASP Lawal, attached to the Ekiti State Police Command, was crushed to death by a white unmarked Mercedes Benz. Despite being rushed to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for treatment, he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Daily Trust reported that the police have deposited his body at the morgue for an autopsy and are working tirelessly to apprehend the fleeing driver. An internal police memo confirmed the details of the incident, and efforts are underway to bring the culprit to justice.

Insecurity in Ekiti state

Ekiti State has been experiencing some security challenges, with concerns about insecurity and the need for effective internal security and equality.

Traditional rulers in the state have called for an increase in security personnel to address the issue. The state government has taken steps to strengthen regional security collaboration and review the security situation.

This has led to an increase in the police activities in the state, working to ensure that the attacks on the state. Bandits recently attacked and kidnapped some school children in the state, but they were rescued after spending days in the forest with the assailants, trying to navigate their way out of the state.

