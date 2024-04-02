The Police have said they cannot arrest Bobrisky and other crossdressers in Nigeria because there is yet to be credible evidence that they have committed any crime

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said it is like proving a rape case in court; if any one of the required evidence is missing, the prosecutor will lose the case

Adejobi maintained that Nigerian law did not prosecute cross-dressing and that the allegation that crossdressers in Nigerian are into something else must be proven with credible evidence

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has explained that Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobdrisky, and other crossdressers cannot be arrested because Nigeria's constitution did not prohibit crossdressing.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Police, made the clarification while speaking on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Tuesday, April 2.

Nigerian police speaks on Bobrisky Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force, Bobrisky

Source: Twitter

According to the police boss, there is no part of the Nigerian law that prohibits crossdressing in Nigeria, and crossdressers can only be arrested when they are caught in an illegal act.

Can Police arrest Bobrisky?

Olumuyiwa's comment comes when some Nigerians question the moral stance of Bobrisky, who was recently named the best female dressed at a movie premier by Eniola Ajao.

He agreed with the fact that Nigerian law frowned and prohibited same-sex marriage and the act of homosexuality but noted that no one can be prosecuted except if they are caught in the act.

The police spokesperson said there must be convincing evidence to arrest and prosecute crossdressers, such as Bobrisky and that they cannot be charged to court based on mere allegation.

Vide as Police speak about Bobrisky

Olumuyiwa said:

"There are some cases that are always very difficult to prove. I am not denying the fact that we have many of them. For instance, if you want to prove the case of rape and you have points to prove, if any of those points is missing, you will lose your case in court."

He went further to say:

"For those who are into crossdressing, the allegation is that they are into something else. That is where the problem lies. We need to have enough credible evidence to prove they are actually into that. All those offences are natural offences in Nigerian, and they are punishable under our laws."

See the video of his interview here:

