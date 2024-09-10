Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Against the backdrop of the recent thunderstorm across the economic space over the hike in fuel price, the spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has painted a grim picture of the short and medium-term outcomes of the federal government’s economic policies and reforms.

Legit.ng reports that this is also coming against the backdrop of the Bola Tinubu administration’s persistent promise of a turn-around soon urging the citizens to endure.

The outspoken cleric—looking into the immediate future—indicated that it may take up to 2027 to begin to see recovery from the present hardship.

With the current pump price at between N900 and N1,200 per litre, Primate Ayodele predicted a further round of economic downturn leading to further hardship for the citizens.

He said in a video reposted recently on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

“So far, so good, I can tell you this, that yes, there is still confusion. I’m seeing a cloud of confusion in Nigeria because Tinubu will not get an answer to Nigeria’s needs.

“For these remaining years, Nigeria is going nowhere.”

Source: Legit.ng