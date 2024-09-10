Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, September 10, lampooned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the arrest of Nigerians by security operatives

Ajaero was on Monday, September 9, arrested by men of the Department of State Service (DSS), at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

This followed after an invitation by the Nigerian police over alleged affiliation to terrorism, and felony, propelling a raid of the NLC headquarters in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has strongly condemned the arrest of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Atiku also denounced the DSS' siege on the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Atiku slams President Tinubu over arrests. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In a press statement on Tuesday, September 10, which he personally signed, Atiku said "the level of oppressive control now imposed surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship".

The former vice president said:

"The recent arrest of Mr. Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, en route to an official event, epitomizes this regime's relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organized labour.

"Just days prior, security forces detained a journalist, only to later claim it was a grievous error. What if the outcome had been fatal?

"Now, Tinubu’s regime extends its repressive grasp to encroach upon @SERAPNigeria, an action that stands as a grave affront to our democratic values. This siege is anathema to the principles of freedom and justice.

"It is imperative that Tinubu and his security apparatus redirect their fervour and intimidation towards the actual perpetrators of violence — terrorists and bandits — who are inflicting immeasurable suffering upon the Nigerian people."

Read more on DSS

DSS releases NLC's Ajaero

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaero was released by the DSS hours after his arrest by the secret police.

Ajaero confirmed his release from the DSS custody on Monday night, September 9, adding that the secret police seized his passport before he was allowed to leave their custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng