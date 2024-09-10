Amid Comrade Joe Ajaero's arrest saga, the presidency on Tuesday, September 10, said Nigeria is a country governed by law

Following widespread condemnation that trailed the arrest of Ajaero, the incumbent president of the NLC, the administration of President Bola Tinubu categorically denied any human rights abuse

The Tinubu government accused Ajaero of subjecting law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to a high level of disdain

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration on Tuesday, September 10, said it was wrongly and falsely accused of rights abuse over the arrest of Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng recalls that the United Kingdom (UK) arm of the Trade Union Congress had criticised President Tinubu for allegedly orchestrating the arrest of Ajaero, who described the latest fuel hike under his administration as “traumatic and nightmarish.”

The Bola Tinubu administration has denied any wrongdoing in Joe Ajaero's arrest. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

The nation’s secret police, DSS, on Monday, September 9, arrested Ajaero at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja where he intended to board a flight to the UK to attend the TUC 2024 Congress.

Ajaero was later released following calls and mounting pressure from several human rights and civil rights groups.

The UK TUC described Ajaero’s arrest as “unlawful” and urged Tinubu to stop persecuting him.

But reacting through a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Timubu, the government said the TUC UK opened its conference on Tuesday, September 10, in London, with its leader "making false claims about human rights abuses and violations in Nigeria".

Onanuga said:

"The Nigerian government was wrongly and falsely accused of rights abuse because the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, was stopped from travelling abroad after he snubbed the invitation of a law enforcement agency conducting an ongoing investigation.

"Ajaero, who probably considers himself above the law, was slated to speak at the same conference where the UK TUC leader attacked Nigeria. His actions, however, have serious consequences, as no one is above the law in Nigeria."

Furthermore, the statement stated that there is no adversarial relationship between the labour movement in Nigeria and the government.

The statement added:

"While labour unions and the government may not always agree on policy direction, the government has consistently shown readiness to engage on any issue with labour despite the latter’s political partisanship.

"Contrary to the erroneous impression being created, the invitation extended by the Department of State Services to Mr. Ajaero has nothing to do with his role as the President of NLC."

Atiku speaks on NLC president's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, strongly condemned Ajaero's arrest.

Atiku also denounced the DSS' siege on the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

