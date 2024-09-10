The DSS has reportedly released the international passport of the embattled NLC president, Joe Ajaero

Femi Falana, counsel to the NLC, disclosed that the passport was released through his colleagues on Tuesday, September 10

Recall that the DSS had arrested Ajaero on Monday, September 9, but was released after the NLC issued a threat of a nationwide strike and his passport was seized

The Department of State Service has reportedly released Joe Ajaero's international passport. Ajaero is the embattled national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

According to The Punch, Abubakar Marshall, a member of the Falana Chamber, facilitated the release of the passport on Tuesday, September 10.

Ajaero finally gets his international passport from the DSS Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters, @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

Recall that after his release on Monday night, September 9, the DSS had seized Ajaero's passport. However, according to Femi Falana, counsel to the NLC, the passport was returned to Ajaero on Tuesday through his colleague, Abubakar Marshall.

Ajaero was initially arrested by security operatives on Monday while en route to the UK for union business and was detained for over 15 hours. The NLC had issued a midnight ultimatum in solidarity with their leader, but the DSS released Ajaero before the deadline, bowing to pressure.

How DSS arrested Joe Ajaero

Recall that Ajaero was arrested on Monday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en route to the United Kingdom for an official assignment. The NLC confirmed the arrest through its head of information, Benson Upah, who stated that Ajaero was scheduled to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London.

Upah revealed that Ajaero had sent a message indicating that he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), but the union was unaware of his current location. The NLC later released a statement condemning Ajaero's detention as a "brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation" since he was not declared wanted by any law enforcement agency.

Ajaero honours police invitation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajaero's arrest occurred a week after he responded to a police invitation regarding allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime.

He was released the same day after writing a statement. However, another police letter inviting Ajaero and NLC Secretary General Emmanuel Ugboaja for further questioning surfaced.

The police letter requested Ajaero and Ugboaja to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police on September 5, 2024, regarding alleged criminal intimidation, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and malicious damage to properties.

The NLC has expressed concern over Ajaero's detention, describing it as an affront to democratic and natural rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng