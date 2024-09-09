A large campaign billboard promoting President Bola Tinubu’s potential 2027 re-election bid has appeared in the heart of Abuja, raising questions and stirring debate

Although Tinubu has not yet announced his intention to run, the billboard’s prominent placement comes at a time when his policies have faced growing scrutiny

With Nigeria still grappling with economic challenges and public unrest, this early sign of a second-term campaign is already drawing attention

A prominent billboard advocating for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election has appeared in the bustling Area One district of Abuja, igniting discussions among commuters and passersby.

The billboard, which showcases images of the president and his wife, Remi Tinubu, bears the slogan, “Grassroots support for Tinubu 2027, the 1019 initiative.”

Tinubu's presidential race. Photo credit: X/BolaTinubuCampaign

Source: Twitter

Despite the visible promotion, Tinubu has yet to make an official declaration regarding his intent to run for a second term.

Tinubu's presidential race starting early

The billboard’s unveiling has stirred interest, especially given the timing—16 months into his administration—while the nation grapples with the effects of controversial economic policies.

Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, following a hard-fought presidential campaign. His administration has been marked by significant changes, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the national currency, the naira.

These moves have contributed to rising inflation and economic challenges, sparking frustration across the country.

The discontent culminated in the #EndBadGovernance protests held nationwide from August 1 to 10, showing public dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs. While the billboard has added a new dimension to ongoing political discourse, Tinubu’s camp has remained tight-lipped.

Kwankwaso sends message to Tinubu and Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boldly declared his intention to win the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso, who was the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, made this statement while inaugurating the party’s new secretariat along IBB Way, Katsina, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Kwankwaso expressed optimism about his party's future, stating that the NNPP is well-prepared to take over the presidency and other key positions in the 2027 general elections, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng