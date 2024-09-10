A top public official, Vincent Odogbor, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his leadership position and good office to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL to immediately reverse the fuel price

Odogbor argued that the increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across its retail outlets has caused untold hardship for Nigerians

Nigerians across the country are groaning as the cost of fuel has hit over N1,000 per litre in many parts of the country

Asaba, Delta state - Vincent Odogbor, the senior special assistant (SSA) on mass mobilisation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately review the price of fuel to N300 to N400 per litre.

Legit.ng reports that most motorists and commuters across Nigerian cities are displeased with the hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) to between N970 and N1,100 per litre.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, September 10, Odogbor lamented that the fuel hike compounded the troubles of those in the rural and riverine areas. According to him, the Nigerian masses could no longer bear the hardship of President Tinubu's policies.

Odogbor, in a statement, said businesses are folding up, and organisations are laying off workers due to the high cost of running their bills.

His statement partly reads:

“Mr President, the people suffering from this fuel sting cut across the social ladder. It affects senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, innocent children, poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

"I join other concerned Nigerians to urge you to reverse and review the price of PMS to 300- 400 naira so that Nigeria’s workforce can be adequately mobilised to prosperity and economic stability amongst nations."

Tinubu defends petrol price hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu insinuated that the new increase in the price of fuel—which brought about varied high costs—was unavoidable.

Addressing members of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community at the China World Hotel, Tinubu insisted that the “reforms” are needed, adding that if Nigeria genuinely hopes to grow like China and some developed countries, citizens of the West African nation have to endure hardship.

