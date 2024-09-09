Human rights lawyer and activist Femi Falana has reacted to the arrest of NLC President Joe Ajaero

Falana in a chat with the press, downplayed the claims that his client, the labour leader was arrested in connection to the previous police invitation

Legit.ng reported that operatives of the DSS on Monday morning arrested Ajaero while en route to the UK for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) conference

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has said that the arrest of his client, Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is unconnected with the earlier invitation by the Nigeria Police Force.

Falana: "DSS yet to ascertain reason for Ajaero’s arrest"

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Ajaero on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja as he was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

On August 29, the NLC president honoured the invitation of the police over “a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

Reacting to the recent arrest of his client Ajaero, Falana said the secret police had failed to provide a reason for Ajaero’s arrest, The Cable reported.

Falana said:

“The invitation to Comrade Joe Ajaero by the police was rescheduled last week. I have contacted the police authorities. The arrest is not related to the police invitation,” he said.

“Comrade Ajaero was on his way to London to attend the ongoing TUC conference when he was arrested at the airport this morning by the SSS. No reason has been provided for the arrest by the SSS.”

Vanguard and the Nigerian Tribune also confirmed Falana's position on the matter in their latest publication.

Why Ajaero was arrested, sources speak

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the arrest of the Nigeria Labour Congress president Joe Ajaero.

A DSS official declined to comment on the matter but security sources said Ajaero was arrested for failing to honour the police and DSS invitation.

DSS arrested Ajaero a few days after the police quizzed the labour leader over alleged terrorism and links to Andrew Wynne, a Briton accused of an alleged coup against Tinubu's government.

