The DSS has explained denied invading the SERAP office in Abuja as alleged by the human rights group on Monday, September 9

According to the secret police, two officers were lawfully detailed to the SERAP office, but the group raised an alarm of harassment on its officials

The DSS maintained that the visit of its officers to the SERAP office was part of routine activities of the secret police and urged Nigerians to be part of the national security

The Department of State Service (DSS) has confirmed that its officers visited the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Abuja on Monday, September 9.

Recall that the group made the allegation of an "unlawful occupation" of its offices and urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately direct the secret police to stop the alleged intimidation, harassment and attack on Nigerians' rights.

DSS speaks on visiting the SERAP office in Abuja on Monday Photo Credit: @OfficialDSSNG, @SERAPNigeria

Source: Twitter

DSS responds to SERAP claims

However, Daily Trust reported that the DSS responded on Tuesday, September 10, stating that the SERAP narrative was inaccurate and misleading. According to the SSS, two unarmed personnel were sent to SERAP's office in Abuja for a routine investigation, which was misinterpreted as an unlawful invasion.

According to the secret police, such official enquiries and liaisons are traditional and do not amount to illegality or a raid. They assured the public of an in-depth investigation into the matter and urged citizens to participate in national security management.

Calls for NNPC probe: DSS visited SERAP office

Recall that the DSS' visit to SERAP's office came after the organization asked President Tinubu to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to reverse the increase in petrol prices and investigate alleged corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.

The DSS urged the public to disregard the false narratives and restated their commitment to professionalism in discharging their core mandate. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between civil society organizations and security agencies in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

“This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two (2) unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on a routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng