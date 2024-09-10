Troops of the Nigerian Army, destroyed several oil storage tanks, crude oil, and illegally refined petroleum products in their recent operation in Rivers state

The soldiers arrested five suspects involved in the illegal operation and as well seized over 198,000 litres of stolen crude oil belonging to the NNPCL

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Division, confirmed this development in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, said they had intercepted a major illegal oil bunkering operation, with over 198, 000 litres of stolen crude oil stored in a barge from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) flow station in Rivers state.

Army busts oil thieves at an NNPC flow station in Rivers state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Division, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, September 9.

As reported by Channels TV, Danjuma noted the soldiers acted on credible intelligence, swooped on three speedboats near Cawthorne Channel I, caught suspects in the act of siphoning crude oil from a barge at an NNPCL flow station.

The operation led to the seizure of over 198,000 litres of stolen crude oil, the arrest of five suspects, and the confiscation of a barge, tugboat, and three speedboats used in the illegal activity.

According to him, the ongoing anti-oil theft operation is part of efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the Niger Delta region, Daily Independent reported.

”In Rivers State and neighbouring Abia State, soldiers uncovered four illegal oil connections in Isimiri and Obiakpu villages, located in Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA). Similar discoveries were made in Owaza and Uzuaku villages in Ukwa South LGA,” The statement was disclosed.

