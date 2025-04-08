Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium

English midfielder Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks before Mikel Merino added the third goal

Mikel Arteta has expressed his thoughts after a thorough victory over the European heavyweight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered his reactions after his team completely embarrassed Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal take control of the tie ahead of the second leg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after destroying Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice celebrates after scoring a free kick against Real Madrid. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks before makeshift striker Mikel Merino added the third goal off youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly’s assist to wrap up a comprehensive night.

According to Squawka, the Englishman made history as the first player to score two free kicks in the knockout of a Champions League game, a feat not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo achieved.

The £105 million midfielder from West Ham also became the second Arsenal player to score more than one free kick in the Champions League after the legendary Thierry Henry.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking at the post-match conference, expressed his satisfaction with a big smile and shared his thoughts on what it means.

"Beautiful, so happy and so proud of the team," he told TNT Sports, via Express UK. "We have the opportunity to make other people happy and proud. I've never seen the stadium like this. Before the game, they were already singing and already playing the game.

"We talked before, for big European nights you need the big stadiums that create atmosphere and you need individual magic moments and there you go.”

Mikel Arteta applauds the Emirates fans after Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0. Photo by Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

The first half ended 0-0 and even though Arsenal dominated it, they came out in the second half in a better shape and scored thrice in 17 minutes. Arteta disclosed what he told the players during the halftime break.

“To simplify the game, we were doing things very well, but we lacked the final connection to find the next pass. We managed in the second half much better,” he said.

The reverse fixture is scheduled to be held at Santiago Bernabeu next week Wednesday, and Los Blancos must score at least three goals to take the game to extra time and have a chance of reaching the semi-final.

Madrid will play Alaves away in the Spanish La Liga before hosting Arsenal for the second leg. The Gunners will host Brentford in a London affair this weekend.

The UCL represents both teams' realistic chance of a silverware this season, having fallen behind in their title race, even though Madrid could still catch Barcelona.

Arteta sent message to Arsenal fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Arteta urged Arsenal fans to get behind the team as they prepared to face the most historic club in the UEFA Champions League.

The manager pleaded with the fans to get behind the team and be loud in supporting them at the stadium, and as he asked, the fans obliged to help them to a great win.

