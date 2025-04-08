2baba’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, has announced the singer’s new Instagram page on social media to the surprise of many

On April 8, 2025, Natasha went online to share that 2baba’s new page on IG is @2babareloaded and it got people talking

Recall that had a well known and verified Instagram page which he had been using since 2012 and had garnered close to 8 million followers

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, has announced his new Instagram page on social media.

2baba, who was known to have a page with the name @official2baba on Instagram, seems to have left it behind after publicly announcing his breakup with his wife of many years, Annie Idibia.

The singer’s well-known page was created in 2012, and it has garnered close to 8 million followers on the platform.

Screenshot of 2baba's old Instagram page which was created in 2012 and verified on 2016. Photo: @official2baba

However, Natasha Osawaru took to her Instagram stories to share that the music star now uses the page @2babareloaded on Instagram.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Natasha Osawaru announces 2baba's new Instagram page. Photo: @honorableosawaru

A look through 2baba’s new Instagram page, which was created in April 2025, showed that it had only two posts with a handful of followers. One of the posts included a strange picture of the singer.

In the photo, 2baba rocked a black top with red and black beads around his neck. The singer also had strange black and red lines drawn from his forehead to his chin.

The photo was accompanied by a caption welcoming fans to the new page. See the photo below:

Reactions as Natasha announces 2baba’s new IG page with strange picture

The news of 2baba’s new Instagram page drew the attention of many netizens with some of them expressing their concerns. Some netizens questioned Natasha about whether she was the singer’s new manager among other things:

Beautiful.enigma_ said:

“Wetin musa no go see for gate 😂.”

Blakquin_ said:

“Once a legend, always a legend🙌.”

Simongodspower58 wrote:

“Are you the new manager? Let's us know what's up abeg.”

Iamblaow said:

“What is happening here?🤭.”

Justagirl9920 said:

“Okay 🙃🙃.”

_traisy said:

“Ehhhhh ohkay😂.”

Natasha Osawaru loses position in Edo state House of Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba’s lover, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, has reportedly been removed by the Edo state House of Assembly as a minority leader.

On April 7, 2025, news made the rounds that Osawaru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was removed alongside majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian.

The changes in the Edo state House of Assembly were reportedly made over a letter to the assembly by the state’s acting All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chairman, Jarret Tenebe, after PDP lost its majority status in the assembly as a result of the defection of four of its lawmakers to the APC.

