Maiduguri, Borno state – Troops serving in the North East under Operation HADIN KAI have begun their much-anticipated annual leave.

As reported by The Punch, this move is part of the Chief of Army Staff's bi-monthly Welfare Flights Initiative.

The gallant soldiers were airlifted from Maiduguri Airport on chartered ValueJet aircraft to various destinations across Nigeria.

The welfare initiative, aimed at ensuring a secure, fast, and reliable means of travel, allows soldiers to reconnect with their families after months of service in the conflict-ridden region.

The bi-monthly airlift underscores the Nigerian Army's commitment to the well-being of its personnel, ensuring that the troops can enjoy their leave periods with minimal stress and maximum comfort.

As the troops embark on their well-deserved leave, the Nigerian Army noted that it remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the nation's peace and security, earning it the title, "Pride of the Nation."

Nigerians react

Following this development, Nigerians took to their social media handles to express their opinions.

@ezechukwumicha4 said:

"Soldiers who are proud of his service never remove his/her uniform until he or she gets home."

@alabi_daniel said:

"God bless our gallant Soldiers, please increase their salaries too judges just bagged 300% increase o. These are people putting their lives on danger line for the whole Nation"

@papiJayIvieDenz said:

"no military bagpacks, for every officer, see nylon bag being used, y'all don't even rate the junior officers who re really doing the work."

Bandits ambush, gun down 4 soldiers

In another development, Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits have killed at least four Nigerian soldiers in a border community in the Gudu local government area of Sokoto state.

The tragic incident which occurred on Saturday night, August 10 when the gunmen ambushed and shot dead the soldiers, resulted in seven other military personnel currently receiving emergency treatment at the Gudu General Hospital.

The soldiers landed in hospital as a result of gunshot injuries. They are expected to be referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for extensive care.

