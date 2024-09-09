Ten suspects have been arrested and charged to court by the Federal government in connection with the N4 billion in illicit firearms and ammunition brought into the country

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court will hear the case today as the defendants are also charged with forgery and terrorism-related crimes

This came after a 40-foot container filled with 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of ammunition was concealed among everyday items imported into the country and discovered by the Customs

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Monday, September 9, arraign 10 suspects for terrorism over their alleged connection with the N4 billion illegal firearms and ammunition imported into the country.

FG drags 10 individuals to court over link in major arms deal. Photo credit: Federal High Court of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

10 sued by FG in major arms deal

It was gathered that the armaments centre has completed its investigation into the enormous stockpile of weaponry and ammunition discovered by the Nigerian Customs Service in Port Harcourt in June.

During one of its raids in June, Nigerian Customs apprehended a 40-foot container loaded with 844 rifles and 112,500 live ammunition at Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

The arms and ammunition were alleged to have been skilfully concealed under doors, furniture, plumbing fittings, and leather bags.The intercepted cargo was similarly said to have originated in Turkey, and its duty-paid worth was set at N4 billion.

According to a top source at the centre, ten suspects seized in Abuja for importing arms and ammunition would be charged in court today (Monday).

According to the source, the suit has been referred to Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The source said:

“Investigation has been concluded on the matter. Ten suspects were arrested, while others are at large. The suspects will be taken to court on Monday. The case is before Justice Emeka Nwite in Abuja.’’

In the copy of the charge sheet sighted on Sunday, the defendants are;

Ali Ofoma; Okechukwu Charles; Kingsley Chinasa; Oroghodo Maxwell; Akinkuade Segun; Augustine Elechi; Osumini Kennedy; Ajala Ojo; Faboro Oluwatimilehin and Tolulope Ogundepo.

In the suit, four charges, bordering on acts of terrorism, illegal importation of prohibited firearms, and forgery, among others, were preferred against the defendants.

The suspects are also accused of altering documents and redirecting the shipment to conceal their illegal activities.

Read related articles here:

LIST: ASP Babangida, 19 others held for terrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court, Abuja, approved the request of the DIA to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and 19 others.

The police ASP, identified as A.A. Babangida, was ordered to be detained alongside other suspects for 30 days to allow DIA personnel to conduct a deep investigation into their alleged involvement in serious crimes levelled against them.

ASP Babangida is alleged to have aided and abetted terrorists in carrying out their unlawful activities in some parts of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng