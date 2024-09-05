Vice President Kashim Shettima has taken a major step in addressing the sudden hike in the cost of petrol in the country

Shettima's action became necessary following the absence of President Bola Tinubu in the country when the crisis arises

In addressing the issue, the vice president summoned the NSA Nuhu Ribadu, NNPC boss Mele Kyari and the minister of state for petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri

Kashim Shettime, the vice president of Nigeria, has summoned an emergency meeting with the minister of state for petroleum resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The vice president also ordered Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, to the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.

Why Shettima summons Ribadu, Kyari, Lokpobiri

Channel TV reported that the emergency summons were issued due to the sudden hike in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

Shettima's action came amid the report that petrol was being sold at ₦1,200 in some parts of the country. A development that has led to protests in a state like Delta and Kano.

Nigerians faced a sudden increase in fuel prices on Tuesday, September 3. Pump prices rose from around ₦600 to ₦1,200, depending on the location.

Ho fuel price was increased in Nigeria

According to The Punch, sources close to the matter revealed that NNPC Limited had issued a directive to its retail outlets to increase petrol prices. The new prices vary by location, with some outlets selling at ₦900 per litre.

In Lagos, NNPC outlets have confirmed a price increase to N855 per litre following approval from the NNPC retail management. This price hike comes just two days after the company publicly acknowledged facing challenges in fuel importation due to a significant debt of $6 billion.

