Arsenal delivered one of their best performances in recent memory, defeating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night

A brace from Declan Rice and a goal from Mikel Merino gave the Gunners a strong advantage ahead of their second-leg encounter

The London-based team has not reached the semi-finals stage of the Champions League since the 2008/09 season

Arsenal stunned Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Declan Rice scored two free kicks within 12 minutes before Mikel Merino added to Real Madrid’s misery.

Los Blancos midfielder Eduardo Camavinga received a red card in the 90th minute for kicking the ball away in frustration after a foul was called against him.

How Arsenal outshined Real Madrid at Emirates

Arsenal proved their doubters wrong with a dominant 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

According to The Athletic, both teams had strong moments, with Vinicius Junior getting the first real chance, but the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Arsenal took control of the game, dictating the pace in midfield.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a brilliant free-kick, sparking jubilation among fans, as reported by BBC.

Rice doubled the lead with another stunning free-kick in the 70th minute, deepening Real Madrid's woes.

Mikel Merino sealed the victory in the 75th minute, converting a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly, capping off an impressive performance from the North London side. The Spanish player has now scored four goals against Madrid in his career per The Telegraph.

In the dying moments of the match, Eduardo Camavinga received a red card in the 90th minute for a second yellow, having been booked earlier in the 69th minute.

Arsenal fans troll Real Madrid

Arsenal fans are buzzing with excitement after their team's stunning victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

One X user joked that Real Madrid brought the best players in the world but were still beaten by Arsenal, while another praised Declan Rice for his exceptional performance.

@Rose__claire said:

"Real Madrid came with a whole squad of world-class players, we came only with our God! 💪♥️🔥♥️

@OmarMuscab wrote:

"How will I tell SC @ahmednasirlaw that Arsenal is such a generous team. They feed you with RICE before giving you the highest beating of your life.

"This is just the beginning

"Up Gunners 💪

@EGTVEgal added:

"Respect to the boys today amazing performance Declan Rice with a brace versus Real Madrid that’s why he’s worth 100 million we spent and merino unbelievable continuing to keep his goal scoring going at striker.

"Three nil versus Real Madrid is a good lead now we need to go to the Spain and finish the job

@Khaytweets said:

"I’m so happy tonight, I want to connect with as many Arsenal fans as possible. I connect back fast. Love y’all ❤️.

Arteta send message to Arsenal fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sent a message to the fans ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arteta, speaking during the press conference today ahead of the match, has called on the Arsenal fans who will be at the stadium tomorrow to get behind the team and be vocal.

He added that the team is going to do everything possible to win the game and needed the fans to be with the team to make it a perfect night.

