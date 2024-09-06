Troops of the Nigerian Military have neutralized 152 terrorists and arrested 109 individuals in a major push against insurgency over the past week

The Defence Headquarters revealed this on Friday, September 6, and noted that the strategic operations of the military also led to the destruction of the key strongholds of two notorious terrorists

Edward Buba, the Director of Media Operations, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

The Defence Headquarters said troops during the week killed a total of 152 terrorists and arrested 109 criminals.

They also rescued 91 kidnap victims in the past week and recovered 183 weapons and 4,443 ammunition from terrorists and other criminals.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba, announced this in a statement on Friday, September 6, The Nation reported.

As reported by The Pnch, the military high command also disclosed that the strongholds of two notorious terrorist leaders; the Sadiku enclave at Tsora Hill in Safana local government area, Katsina state; and the Yusuf Enclave in Yadi Forest, Giwa LG, Kaduna state, were destroyed.

Buba noted that the troops’ achievements were an indication that the military was steadily progressing towards the goal of destroying all criminal elements.

He said:

“The war against terrorists, insurgents, violent extremists and others perpetrating insecurity in the country rages, and troops are sustaining the momentum to achieve victory. Indeed, the armed forces are steadily progressing towards the goal of destruction of all these elements.

“Given recent events, the military learns every day and makes improvements on ways to better deal with threat situations posed by these terror groups. Troops are moving in against the terrorists and denying them freedom of action.

“During the week, troops carried out surgical operations against two prominent terrorist commanders and decimated their strongholds. Namely, Sadiku enclave in Tsora Hill in Safana LGA of Katsina State and Alhaji Yusuf enclave in Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.”

“Overall, troops operations during the week resulted in 152 terrorists neutralised, 109 arrested and 91 hostages rescued,“ Buba said.

Military reacts to alleged killing of 150 people in Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters has released a statement over a viral video purportedly showing the mass killing of 150 people recently kidnapped in Sokoto state.

The terrorists had said they killed the people over the alleged inability to pay ransom for their freedom.

Legit.ng reports that for over 10 years, violent extremism has been a major challenge in the prominent West African nation.

