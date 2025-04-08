Reno Omokri has explained why all university degrees are not equal and are not of the same impact

The Former presidential aide said a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics is better than a PhD in art-related courses

Omokri compared it to the Olympics, where a a gold medal is placed above a nation with one hundred bronze medals and 50 silver medals but no gold medal

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide Reno Omokri said all university degrees are not equal and are not of the same impact.

Omokri insisted that a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics is better than a PhD in political science, sociology, theatre arts, and other art-related courses.

He advised young people not to be emotional but intentional about what they study.

The controversial figure stated this via his X handle, @renoomokri on Monday, April 7, 2025.

According to Omokri, studying non-science and technology-related courses will lead to frustration, especially in this age of AI.

He said people should ensure the four to five years which they spend in the university to acquire a degree count for something good.

“All degrees are not equal. I repeat, all degrees are not equal. A bachelor's degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics is by far better than a PhD in political science, sociology, theatre arts, philosophy, religious studies, conflict resolution, library science, public administration, classics, religious studies, mass communication, and anthropology, etc. Except you are already a diplomat, a wealthy politician, or a bored billionaire's child, studying international relations will lead to international frustration! Especially in this age of AI. It is like competing at the Olympics. If you look at the medal table at any Olympics, a country with only one Gold Medal is always placed above a nation with one hundred Bronze Medals and Fifty Silver Medals but no Gold Medal. Do not be emotional about what you study. Be intentional. If you must spend four to five years of your life eating a frog, try to ensure it is a big frog!”

Courses Nigerians should study in university

Legit.ng earlier reported that accounting, agriculture, banking and finance, engineering, medicine and surgery, and a few other courses were listed as degrees to have.

Omokri said the courses offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university.

He said many universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments.

Man lists "useless courses" to study in university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man simply identified as Brooda John, tagged some courses as "useless" to study in universities in the country.

He listed law, microbiology, biochemistry, agriculture, sociology, political science, business administration, English language, etc. as the "useless' courses.

According to Brooda John, the courses are useless because they are not worthy to be studied in Nigeria.

