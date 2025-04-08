Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kano sentenced Abdullahi Musa Huseini, a make-up artist, to six months imprisonment for mutilating ₦100,000 during his wedding celebration

Huseini pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the court to deliver a judgement without an option of a fine

The conviction reinforces efforts to preserve the integrity of the Nigerian currency, which is protected under the Central Bank Act, 2007

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kano convicted and sentenced Abdullahi Musa Huseini, a make-up artist known as Amuscap, to six months imprisonment for Naira abuse.

Huseini pleaded guilty to one count of mutilating the Naira at a social event, where he sprayed ₦100,000 in 1000 Naira denominations in violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

Makeup Artist in Kano Lands in Trouble After He was Caught Spraying N100,000

Source: Facebook

Justice Shuaibu delivered the judgment without an option of a fine.

Details of the offence

The convict was arrested following intelligence on his involvement in spraying Nigerian currency during his wedding celebration at Ali Jita Event Centre, Kano, on December 6, 2024.

Investigations confirmed that Huseini willfully defaced the Naira, disregarding warnings and campaigns against such practices by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legal proceedings and evidence presentation

Upon arraignment, Huseini’s guilty plea prompted prosecution counsel Zarami Mohammed to present the case's facts and tender evidence.

The court found him guilty as charged, reflecting the seriousness of the offence and its implications for the integrity of Nigeria’s currency.

Makeup Artist in Kano Lands in Trouble After He was Caught Spraying N100,000

Source: Twitter

Naira abuse sentencing

Naira abuse sentencing in Nigeria is governed by Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the spraying, mutilation, or defacing of the national currency.

Offenders face penalties, including imprisonment, as part of efforts to preserve the integrity of the Naira and discourage economic sabotage. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plays a key role in investigating and prosecuting such offences, supported by public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the importance of respecting the currency.

About EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is Nigeria's foremost anti-graft agency, established in 2003 to combat economic and financial crimes such as money laundering, fraud, and corruption.

Operating under the EFCC Establishment Act, the commission investigates and prosecutes individuals and organisations involved in financial misconduct.

Headquartered in Abuja, the EFCC also works to recover stolen assets and prevent illicit financial activities through public awareness campaigns.

Its core values include integrity, professionalism, and collaboration, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's economy.

Naira abuse: EFCC arrests two in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were glad to see VDM, Vincent Otse Martins pick up the case of the Okoya boys again following a fresh arrest made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The agency had posted an arrest of two in Lagos over the issue of naira abuse on their official IG page. Someone under the comment asked why they keep making arrests for the abuse of naira while the Okoya boys still walk free.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng