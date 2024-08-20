A terrorist commander, Abu Rijab and 26 of his foot soldiers have been eliminated by the military in Borno state

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed the Boko Haram fighters in Bula Daloye, Bama local government area on Saturday, August 17

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, warned that other terrorist commanders and leaders are “dead men walking” and will meet a similar fate soon

Borno state - Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed a notorious terrorist commander, Abu Rijab and 26 of his foot soldiers in Bula Daloye, Bama local government area of Borno state.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the terrorists were killed after gunfights and the operation yielded a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.

Abu Rijab and his foot soldiers were neutralised during gun battle. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Buba made this known on Monday night, August 19, adding that the Boko fighters were killed on Saturday, August 17, Vanguard reports.

“In a significant triumph over terrorist forces in the region, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched a successful onslaught on August 17, 2024, neutralizing a wanted and notorious terrorist commander, Abu Rijab, and 26 combatants in their enclave in Bula Daloye, Bama local government area of Borno state.”

The defence spokesman added that the operation also yielded high-value intelligence assets that will bolster future operations.

The military warned that other terrorist commanders and leaders are “dead men walking” and will meet a similar fate soon.

As reported by The Nation, Buba said troops are determined to achieve sustainable peace in the nation by holding terrorists accountable for any acts of aggression against citizens.

