Nigerian military announced that it has killed a top ISWAP member during a raid recently

Legit.ng learnt that the successful operation was carried out in Borno state, northeast Nigeria

Apart from the top terrorist, the operation also left more than 150 insurgents killed, the military disclosed in a statement

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno state - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, September 6, disclosed that its troops killed an ISWAP spiritual leader, identified as Goni Sanda, and several other terrorists in Borno state.

Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, made this known in an update on the recent operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

A fight against terrorism is ongoing in Nigeria.

Source: Original

ISWAP, a Boko Haram splinter, has links with the deadly international terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The Nigerian military also revealed that its personnel eliminated 152 terrorists, and apprehended 109 others, while 91 kidnapped hostages were rescued in the past week across the country.

Legit.ng learnt that the elimination of the ISWAP spiritual leader sparked jubilation among officers with allegiance to the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF).

In the northeast geopolitical zone specifically, Buba stated that the troops of 'Operation Hadin Kai' neutralised 63 terrorists, apprehended 38 suspects, and rescued 35 kidnappers' hostages. The security agents also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, according to Buba.

Legit.ng reports that like other insurgents in Nigeria, ISWAP is violent. It became the dominant faction, using guerilla warfare to target the Nigerian army and collecting taxes while providing water, healthcare, and security in some communities in Borno.

According to a 2019 report by Crisis Group, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), ISWAP tactics contributed to a notable drop in civilian casualties in the northeast and a rise in military deaths between 2018 and 2019.

Operation Safe Haven assistant commander killed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the killing of Christopher Luka, a senior immigration officer who served as the administration officer of Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven, located in Barikin Ladi local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

He was reportedly killed in the Fan community, Fan District area of the Ladi LGA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng