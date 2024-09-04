Former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to drop his 2027 second-term bid

Okonkwo also called on Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to drop their presidential ambition in the next general election

The former Labour Party chieftain maintained that the ruling APC and the oppositions have failed Nigeria, and the trio should give room for fresh set of politicians

Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, has made a bold call for President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi to step aside and not contest the 2027 elections.

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi were the three leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election. While Tinubu won the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku contested under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Obi used the Labour Party.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi failed to deliver promises

However, in an interview on Wednesday, September 4, Okonkwo cited the three political leaders' inability to deliver on promises and the opposition's failure to unite as reasons for his stance.

The actor-turned-politician emphasized the need for new faces in politics, stating that current leaders have disappointed Nigerians.

He criticized the opposition for failing to collaborate and form alliances, highlighting the missed opportunity to produce the speaker and deputy speaker in the House of Representatives.

Nigerians call for change ahead of 2027

Okonkwo's comments come as Nigerians look towards the 2027 elections, seeking change and effective leadership.

He argued that the ruling APC has failed, and the opposition has also failed to capitalize on this, citing the example of the House of Representatives, where opposition members outnumber the ruling party.

Okonkwo's call for new faces in politics may resonate with those seeking a break from the status quo, as he emphasized the need for consolidation and alliance-building among opposition members.

