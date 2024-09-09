Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national spokesman of the PDP; and Atiku Abubakar's key ally, Paul Ibe; said the three leading opposition figures in Nigeria were discussing the possibility of a merger

The PDP supporters stated that the opposition leaders: Atiku, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, took the decision to salvage Nigerians from the present socioeconomic challenges

However, the Labour Party and the NNPP appeared to differ on the merger talks, going by their latest interviews

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Major opposition parties have denied being approached by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

As reported by The Punch, Tanko Yunusa, the interim coordinator of the Obidient movement, expressed doubt over the rumoured merger, saying his principal (Peter Obi) would not be distracted by talks of a merger.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are widely considered the three main opposition figures in Nigeria. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Yunusa added that he suspected that such talks are coming up again because political permutations have begun concerning the 2027 presidential election.

In the same vein, Ladipo Johnson, the spokesperson of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), quashed claims made by Atiku's loyalists regarding a rumoured merger ahead of the 2027 polls.

The NNPP official divulged that no channel of communication regarding the purported merger process had been opened between its leadership and the PDP.

The Punch in a report on Monday, September 9, quoted Ladipo as saying:

“At the right time, we may take a closer look at things if anyone approaches us. But officially, nothing like that (merger talks) is going on at the moment.”

Ayodele drops prophecy as PDP 'backs' Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said that the invitation of former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the race for the PDP presidential ticket is a ploy to destroy 'the good name and integrity he built' while in office.

Ayodele advised Jonathan not to yield to the temptation to contest in the 2027 general election.

