Residents in the FCT have complained bitterly over the difficulty in locating the sales points of FG's affordable rice

Residents who spoke to the press voiced their frustrations, with some revealing they paid N84k for a bag of rice, far exceeding the promised subsidised price of N40k

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari earlier noted that the rice distribution would follow a “one person, one bag” policy to prevent hoarding and ensure fairness

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are struggling to locate the sales points for the N40,000 subsidised rice that the federal government officially launched last week.

Food and Agriculture Minister Kyari launched the subsidised rice last week in Abuja. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Legit.ng recalled that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, flagged off the sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice at a subsidised rate of N40,000 per 50kg bag in Abuja on September 5, 2024.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Kyari revealed that the initiative was driven by the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensuring that “Nigerians do not go to bed hungry.”

At the moment, FCT residents have expressed frustration over their inability to locate designated collection or payment points for the cheap rice.

Many who spoke to The Punch, disclosed that they have not seen any distribution points set up in their local areas and fear middlemen might hijack the process.

Cheap rice: Residents lament access to locate sales point

A resident of Kuje Area Council, Mrs Yunusa Eleojo, recounted buying a bag of rice from a wholesale vendor for N84,000, more than double the price promised by the government.

“I only heard the government is selling rice at N40,000 per bag, I don’t know where the stores are located, not to talk of how to buy. I had to buy a bag of rice for N84,000 on Friday from a wholesaler,” she said.

Another FCT resident, Salami Taiwo expressed skepticism about the entire initiative.

“The day I heard about the N40,000 per bag of rice I knew it would not be realistic because of the way the government has been treating us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is yet to react to the above lamentations as of press time.

How to get FG's 50Kg bag of rice at N40,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government announced that getting the subsidised N40,000 per 50kg bag of rice will require NIN.

Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, who spoke on behalf of the president, made the revelation at the launching of the sales of the rice.

According to Kyari, interest buyers can also get subsidised rice once they are registered under the IPPIS platform.

