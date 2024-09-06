President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced that getting the subsidised ₦40,000 per 50kg bag of rice will require NIN

Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, who spoke on behalf of the president, made the revelation at the launching of the sales of the rice

According to Kyari, interest buyers can also get subsidised rice once they are registered under the IPPIS platform

The federal government has disclosed that Nigerians interested in getting its subsidised ₦40,000 per 50kg bag of rice require only their National Identification Numbers. The government made this known when it began selling 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice at a subsidised rate.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the minister of agriculture and food security, Abubakar Kyari, said that the subsidised rice will only be sold on a “one person, one bag” basis at the programme's flag-off in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.

Kyari maintained that this effort is part of the government's attempts to cushion the effect of high food costs. The initiative includes the release of 42,000MT of Assorted Food Commodities and 30,000MT of milled rice.

50kg bag of rice sells at ₦40,000

The minister disclosed that a government task force has been deployed to ensure transparency and broad distribution of the rice. The process is designed to prevent individuals from obtaining more than one bag.

According to the federal government, a buyer can either have the NIN or be registered under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform. A code number and Treasury receipt will be generated, allowing the buyer to collect their bag.

The collection point is separate from the sales point, and buyers will present their code to officials to receive their bags of rice. This initiative aims to stabilize the food market and make rice more affordable for Nigerians.

Tinubu increases inmates' feeding allowances

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government has announced a 50 per cent increment in the feeding of inmates' allowance.

Abubakar Umar, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesperson, confirmed the increment in an interview on Thursday, September 5.

Umar maintained that the development became necessary following the high cost of food in the country and will improve the inmates' welfare.

