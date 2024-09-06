The National Association of Nigerian Students has insisted on going ahead with the planned nationwide protest against the increase in fuel price

Henry Okuomo, NANS' senate president, stated this on Friday, September 6, in an interview seen by Legit.ng

According to Okuomo, the union is capable of holding the government to account as it was not happy with the current economic hardship in the country under the Bola Tinubu administration

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday, September 6, restated its readiness to go ahead with the planned nationwide protest over the fuel price hike.

The pump price was recently increased to N855, N918, and higher per litre, with the prices varying across the location, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) stations across the country.

NANS insists on nationwide protest

Source: Original

NANS insists on nationwide protest Sept 15

Speaking on Channels TV, Henry Okuomo, NANS' senate president, maintained that the group would stage a national protest on Sunday, September 15.

Okuomo said:

“We are not threatening a strike. That is what we are going to do because of the current situation of the country.

"Nigerians are currently facing a lot. We are facing hardship, and now, the government has increased fuel prices again. This has affected us as students. And as student leaders, we don’t have a choice now but to fight for the people.

“We are occupying one of the largest stakes in the country, having over 40 million Nigerian students in the country.

“We have determined that on the 15th of this month (September), no going back. We are hitting the street hard."

Read more on fuel price hike in Nigeria

NANS denies nationwide shutdown plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a factional group of NANS dismissed speculations about organising a nationwide shutdown of major cities.

NANS clarified that it neither announced nor supported any such protest, calling the allegations baseless.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 3, the association’s factional senate president, Akinteye Babatunde, emphasised that these claims do not align with the organisation's stance or intentions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng