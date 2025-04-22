Over 5,000 protesters under the banner of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption stormed the Ministry of Justice demanding Mele Kyari’s prosecution

The group cited massive financial irregularities in NNPCL’s refinery rehabilitation projects and questioned a $2 billion debt owed to Matrix Energy

They called for a judicial review and a full-scale investigation into all transactions conducted under Kyari's leadership

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the premises of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Tuesday to demand immediate legal action against Mele Kyari, the recently dismissed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The protest, spearheaded by a civic coalition known as Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, urged the Attorney General of the Federation to launch a comprehensive probe into NNPCL’s financial operations over the last five years.

Protesters demand that the sacked NNPC boss be held accountable for the alleged mismanagement of the state assets.

Leading the protest, Convener Comrade Kabir Matazu called for transparency and accountability in the aftermath of President Bola Tinubu’s decision to relieve Kyari and the entire NNPCL board of their duties on April 2, 2025.

“This sack of the erstwhile corrupt leadership of the NNPCL drew applause from Nigerians, especially groups like ours, which had been at the forefront of demanding accountability,” Matazu told the crowd.

Protesters allege financial mismanagement

The protesters voiced strong concerns over alleged irregularities in the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries, where billions of dollars were reportedly spent without clear public records or outcomes.

One of the focal points of the protest was the relationship between NNPCL and Matrix Energy Limited, a firm said to have received over $2 billion worth of crude oil allocations under opaque agreements.

President Tinubu fired Kyari after a nauseating back-and-forth with the richest African and foremost Nigerian businessman, Dangote.

“In addition to the billions of dollars that the Kyari-led administration claimed to have spent on fixing the refineries, it also claimed that one of his fronts, Matrix Energy Limited, invested $400 million in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery,” Matazu stated.

“This is even as the Federal Executive Council had approved $1.5 billion for the repairs of the same facility.”

Group draws attention to Matrix Energy debt

The protesters questioned why the NNPCL would be indebted to Matrix Energy and why such debts were being repaid with daily allocations of 80,000 barrels of crude oil—allegedly without proper oversight or compensation to the state.

“What we are talking about here is a daily allocation of 80,000 barrels of crude oil to a non-state actor running a security outfit,” Matazu added.

“Because of the deals he entered, Nigerians are being shortchanged by Kyari’s associates even when he is no longer in office.”

The group urged the Attorney General to initiate a judicial review of all agreements signed during Kyari’s tenure, suggesting a commission of inquiry be established to examine the financial dealings and refinery projects carried out under his leadership.

The Concerned Citizens Against Corruption affirmed their commitment to sustained public pressure, asserting that a full investigation would not only ensure justice but help avert future misuse of national resources.

