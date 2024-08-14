Governor Ahmed Aliyu has announced a reduction in the price for a 50kg bag of rice for Sokoto resident

Sokoto residents will purchase a bag of rice from the state government at a subside rate; between N40,000 and N45,000

The state commissioner for local government, Ibrahim Adare, confirmed the development on Wednesday via a statement and shared further details

As part of its measure to tackle the rising cost of foodstuffs in the state, the Sokoto State Government led by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has set up the machinery to procure 300 truckloads of rice and sell bags of rice at subsidised rates to residents of the state.

Speaking shortly after the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, August 14, the state Commissioner for local government, Ibrahim Adare, said the state government is concerned about the current hardship facing the people of the country including Sokoto residents.

Sokoto residents to buy rice at N40k or N45k

As reported by The Punch, he noted that the state government approved the purchase of 300 truckloads of rice to be made available to state residents at a discount of about 45 percent compared to the market price.

“The state government under the leadership of Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, as part of his administration plan to make life easy for the residents of the state, decided to procure 300 truckloads of rice.

“The rice will be allocated to each ward. As we all know we have 244 wards in the state, each of the wards is entitled to one truckload of rice and will be made available at discount rates.

“The government will subsidise the item will about a 55 per cent rate. If a bag of rice is N86,000 in the market, we will make it available at between N40,000 and N45,000,” Adare said.

The commissioner noted that the measure “is going to be for everyone in the state irrespective of tribe or political affiliation. Either you are from PDP, APC, Labour or even APGA, you are qualified to purchase the rice which will be at the ward level.”

