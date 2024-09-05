No More N80k: Jubilation As Tinubu Crashes Price of Rice for Nigerian Workers
The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated the sale of subsidised milled rice to alleviate the ongoing food crisis in the country.
Legit.ng recalled the federal government led by President Tinubu announced the withdrawal of its plan to sell subsidised 50-kilogram bags of rice to civil servants for N40,000.
The decision was communicated through a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (Human Resources Management Department).
Minister: Nigerian workers to buy 50kg rice for N40,000 per bag
But on Thursday, September 5, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, launched the sales of the 50kg rice in Abuja.
As reported by The Punch, the subsidised rice will be sold at N40,000 per bag, with a limit of one bag per person.
The launch on Thursday was intended for the public servants.
