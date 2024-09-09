The Federal government has announced plans to begin the sale of locally produced rice at N40,000 per 50kg bag,

The Ministry of Agriculture championing the initiative said eligibility conditions include National Identification Number (NIN)

Excited Nigerians are asking questions on where and when the sale will begin as no date or locate was given

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has announced that it has begun the sale of locally produced rice at a subsidized price of N40,000 per 50kg bag.

The announcement was met with a mix of relief and questions among Nigerians grappling with soaring food prices

Nigeria govt launches rice for N40,000 no location to buy Photo credit: FMAFS

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the initiative aimed to ameliorate the prevailing food crisis in Nigeria.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the minister for Agriculture who flagged off the initiative added it will help ensure Nigerian citizens to go to bed hungry.

The Minister noted that the present challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, adding that the food intervention was timely considering the times and challenges we are in as citizens of this great nation.

Conditions and Concerns

He also revealed that to be eligible, buyers are required to present valid identification, including a National Identification Number (NIN).

Additionally, a maximum of one bag per indivuidual will be enforced to ensure equitable distribution.

His words:

"One man and one 50kg of rice, others are the verification of intending beneficiaries using relevant identification mediums such as the National Identification Number (NIN) and phone numbers to forestall multiple access to the food commodity by fraudulent individuals at the detriment of other citizens”.

Where can we buy Nigerians asks

However, during his address, the minister failed to provide locations or details on how the rice can be purchased.

This has marred the excitement that greeted the announcement

Kunle Adejomo, a civil servant in Lagos told Legit.ng he is yet to find where the N40,000 bag of rice is begin sold.

"My son and I bought local rice at N84,000 per 50kg bag in the market, I don't know where this so called bag of rice is being sold.

Kabiru Saje @kabirusaje also said:

"Please I want to buy in Kano or Kaduna where will I get one bag?"

In response to questions, @woye1 wrote:

"FG not Tinubu has commenced the sales of 50kg bag of rice at N40,000 to civil and public servants.

"The Second phase would be for the general public. That would be announced very soon ooo."

