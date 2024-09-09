The Nigeria Labour Congress has expressed its dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000

Legit.ng reports that the living standard of the masses has continued to deteriorate since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023

The wage increase which was supposed to take effect from January to date had neither been paid by the federal government nor the minimum wage of N70,000 implemented at the end of August

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to fight on to ensure that N70,000 new national minimum wage signed into law by President Bola Tinubu is implemented by the federal government and state governors.

Speaking recently at the 2024 annual workshop organised by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, asked workers in both the private and public sectors in the country to join hands with his union to achieve the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage across the board.

As reported byVanguard on Monday, September 9, Ajaero was represented at the programme by Adewale Adeyanju, a top official of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

Legit.ng reports that millions in West Africa's largest economy are grappling with a cost of living crisis that has deepened since President Bola Tinubu introduced some economic reforms after he assumed office in May 2023.

Ajaero said:

"In the midst of these challenges, the NLC has fought relentlessly to secure a fair wage for Nigerian workers. After sustained struggle and negotiations, we achieved the landmark agreement on the N70,000 national minimum wage, which has been signed into law.

‘’This achievement is a testament to the resilience and commitment of Nigerian workers and their representatives. Yet, despite this victory, the implementation of the minimum wage remains elusive and speaks to the nature of the battle ahead.

“We, therefore, call on your members to join us in this struggle the same way you did during the negotiation process so that together, we can enjoy whatever benefits it contains."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Alaje, chief economist at SPM Professionals, said the new premium motor spirit (PMS) price may force a new salary negotiation.

Alaje said this amid the present hardship in the country.

