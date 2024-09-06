After declaring British National wanted, Andrew Wynne, for an alleged coup against the Nigerian government, again, the police will interrogate NLC President Joe Ajaero

Ajaero and the union's secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja did not attend their scheduled police interrogation on Thursday, September 5

According to their lawyer Femi Falana, they have requested a rescheduled meeting with the Force for interrogation on alleged links with Wynne and terrorism financing on September 25

FCT, Abuja - Police did not hold the scheduled second interrogation of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on Thursday, September 5, as Ajaero and the NLC secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, did not show up at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

According to reports making the rounds on Friday, September 6, Ajaero and Ugboaja were not seen at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, where the labour leaders were billed to appear for interrogation.

However, a source disclosed to The Punch that the NLC leaders had written investigators that they would not be available for Thursday.

“They did not show up. I am aware they have written those handling their case that they wouldn’t be coming today. They asked them to expect them on September 25,” the source said.

Counsel for the NLC, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), who accompanied Ajaero to the police headquarters for his first appearance on August 29, disclosed on Wednesday, September 4, that the labour leaders might likely seek a postponement of the interrogation.

Speaking further on the matter on Thursday, Falana said:

“We wrote for another date as Comrade Joe Ajaero has an engagement outside Abuja today.”

When contacted on Thursday over the non-appearance of the invited labour leaders, the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, promised he would get back to the press.

He had, however, yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

The police are alleging a link between the labour leader and a Briton, Andrew Wynne, who has been accused of financing the recent #EndBadGovernance or #Hunger protest in the country to allegedly overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that police swung into action following the alleged plot by some elements to overthrow the President Tinubu-led federal government via protests.

The Federal High Court on Monday sent nine male protesters and a female demonstrator to Kuje prison over terrorism charges slammed against them by FG.

The spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed the identities of the detained protesters and also disclosed that a British national and an activist are currently on the Force's watchlist.

