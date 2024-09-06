BREAKING: Anxiety As Gunmen Kidnap Babcock Senior Varsity Worker in Ogun, Details Emerge
- There is panic in the Ilisan Remo area of Ogun state as unknown gunmen abduct a senior nursing officer Elizabeth Uruakpa
- According to reports on Friday, Uruakpa, an assistant Chief Nursing Officer with the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, was attacked by armed men at her residence and whisked away
- Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command is yet to release an official statement
An assistant Chief Nursing Officer with the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Mrs Elizabeth Uruakpa, has been abducted.
Panic as Babcock University nurse abducted
Uruakpa, aged 66, was reportedly kidnapped in Ogun state on Thursday, September 5, following an attack by some unknown gunmen.
As reported by The Punch on Friday, September 6, she was said to be coming from the evening church service when the gunmen who had laid ambush swooped on her at the entrance of her house behind the new Ilisan market.
The incident reportedly made the neighbourhood panic as many residents and shop owners quickly shut their doors to avoid being unaware.
A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity, said:
"The woman was coming back from the church in the evening around 7:00pm when the gunmen abducted her. I know her very well, she’s a senior nursing staff with Babcock University Teaching Hospital and a member of the Winners’ Chapel."
The university’s director of communication and marketing, Dr Joshua Suleiman, confirmed the worrisome development to The Punch on Friday, The Nigerian Tribune reported.
He said:
“I heard about it last night. It is on one of the university’s platforms but I don’t have a comprehensive report about it. Someone is already working on getting more information about this and as soon as it is ready, I will get across to you.”
As of the time of filling this report, the spokesperson, Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, is yet to react to the development and release an official report.
Details later…
Gunmen kidnap Governor Makinde’s aide in Oyo
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba has been kidnapped.
Akika was reportedly kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan, the state capital.
The kidnap incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, September 5 in the Lagelu local government area of the state.
