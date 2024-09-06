There is panic in the Ilisan Remo area of Ogun state as unknown gunmen abduct a senior nursing officer Elizabeth Uruakpa

According to reports on Friday, Uruakpa, an assistant Chief Nursing Officer with the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, was attacked by armed men at her residence and whisked away

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command is yet to release an official statement

An assistant Chief Nursing Officer with the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Mrs Elizabeth Uruakpa, has been abducted.

Uruakpa, aged 66, was reportedly kidnapped in Ogun state on Thursday, September 5, following an attack by some unknown gunmen.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, September 6, she was said to be coming from the evening church service when the gunmen who had laid ambush swooped on her at the entrance of her house behind the new Ilisan market.

The incident reportedly made the neighbourhood panic as many residents and shop owners quickly shut their doors to avoid being unaware.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity, said:

"The woman was coming back from the church in the evening around 7:00pm when the gunmen abducted her. I know her very well, she’s a senior nursing staff with Babcock University Teaching Hospital and a member of the Winners’ Chapel."

The university’s director of communication and marketing, Dr Joshua Suleiman, confirmed the worrisome development to The Punch on Friday, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

“I heard about it last night. It is on one of the university’s platforms but I don’t have a comprehensive report about it. Someone is already working on getting more information about this and as soon as it is ready, I will get across to you.”

As of the time of filling this report, the spokesperson, Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, is yet to react to the development and release an official report.

