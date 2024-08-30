BREAKING: Police Summon NLC President Ajaero, Scribe, for the Second Time
- The Nigeria Police Force on Friday, August 30, sent another invitation to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)
- Police reportedly ordered NLC President Joe Ajaero and the union's general secretary, Emma Ugboaja, to appear at the Force Headquarters on September 5, 2024, for questioning on new allegations
- This comes barely 24 hours after Ajaero was quizzed over allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, among others by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) arm of the Police
The police have summoned the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and the General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, to appear at Force Headquarters on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
Ajaero slammed with fresh allegations on Friday
The fresh summon is coming less than 24 hours after Joe Ajaero honoured the police’s invitation over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.
As reported by Vanguard, this time around, the NLC president and the general secretary are to answer questions over alleged criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause a breach of public peace, and malicious damage to properties.
They are being invited by the Force Intelligence Department (FID), of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Force Headquarters.
Details of Ajero's meeting with the police on Thursday
Recall that Joe Ajaero's lawyer, Maxwell Opara, explained that the reason the police invited the NLC president on Thursday, August 29, was different from what was widely published.
According to Opara, Ajaero was questioned about a tenant occupying the second floor of the Labour house in Abuja, which is different from the previous allegations the union president was reportedly invited for.
NLC warns of indefinite strike
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NLC instructed all its members across the country to participate in a peaceful procession on Thursday, August 29.
NLC warned that if Ajaero is arrested, all workers across Nigeria would commence an indefinite strike.
