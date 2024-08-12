The police have revealed the reason why its operatives invaded the second floor of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, said there was a suspect plotting to sabotage Nigeria's democracy

According to the police boss, the suspect is at the second floor of of the complex and not 10th floor, which is the office of the NLC headquarters

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has finally disclosed that it raided the second floor of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) complex in Abuja on Wednesday, August 7.

According to the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the operation was to search for incriminating documents to establish a suit against an international subversive element threatening Nigeria's democracy.

Adejobi made the revelation while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, August 7, nothing that the NLC complex was harbouring a suspect on the day of the operation in one if its floors.

According to the police chief, the second floor of the complex was being used by the suspect and not the 10th floor, which is the NLC headquarters.

Adejobi's comment reads in part:

“We recovered evidence to prove that the suspect is a threat to the nation. The man is a suspected subversive element."

The NLC had alleged that armed security personnel raided its headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday, taking documents. The incident was widely condemned by human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

However, the police spokesman claimed that the raid was unrelated to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests and was instead connected to a landlord-tenant dispute involving a global suspect whose syndicate members have been arrested.

According to Adejobi, forensic investigation of the suspect has commenced and the labour union would be needed in the probe. He noted that the suspect had claimed multiple identities, including being a Briton and a Russian.

