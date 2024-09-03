Some gunmen have assassinated a prominent politician in Benue state, Sunday Oche

Legit.ng gathered that Oche was shot and killed while about five others escaped with serious injuries

Political assassinations aimed to seize power, start a revolution, draw attention to a cause, exact revenge, or undermine a regime or its critics, are common in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Sunday Oche, the Labour Party (LP) Chairman in Igumale Ward 1 of Ado local government area (LGA) of Benue, has been reportedly assassinated in the state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, September 3, the politician was shot dead in an ambush while on his way from the farm in the company of five others who escaped with serious injuries.

Assailants kill Labour Party Ward Chairman in Benue

The attack created tension in the area, according to The Sun newspaper.

A source said:

"There were six of them who went to the farm on two motorbikes. They were coming back around 4:30 pm when they ran into the ambush of armed herdsmen who were all over the place in Ado LGA.

“The armed herders flagged them down and immediate shot the chairman who was the first person they confronted. He died on the spot.

“When others realised it was an ambush they tried to escape but the five of them also sustained serious injuries. Though they eventually escaped abadoning their motorbikes."

Tersoo Orbunde, the LP spokesperson in Benue state, confirmed the sad incident.

Legit.ng learnt that the body of the late Oche had been recovered.

Political assassinations in Nigeria

Many Nigerians have fallen to the assassination bullets.

Some of the most known cases include the 2002 murder of Ahmad Pategi, chairman of the PDP in Kwara State; the 2002 murder of Victor Nwankwo, publisher and politician, in Enugu state; and the killing of Isyaku Mohammed, chairman of the newly registered United Nigeria People's Party (UNPP) in Kano state 21 years ago.

