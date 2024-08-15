The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has reacted to the invasion of its headquarters by the operatives of the Nigerian Police

In a twist on Thursday, Joe Ajaero's led NLC threatened the police and noted that the Force would be held liable for any incident at the building

Benson Upah, the Head of Information at the NLC HQ, also listed the demands of the union and ordered the FG to immediately release all detained protesters of the end bad governance demonstration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has requested the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Police Force, to immediately release all arrested Nigerians that were involved in the just-concluded protest.

Tinubu told to release end bad governance protesters. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

Raid on NLC HQ: Labour demand apology from Tinubu, police

The labour union on Thursday, August 15, also demanded immediate apologies from the FG and the police, over the recent invasion of the NLC headquarters by the security operatives.

NLC stated that it would hold the Nigeria Police Force responsible for any incident at the building, Daily Trust reported.

Benson Upah, the Head of Information at the NLC Headquarters, made this known at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Upah urged the federal government to stop criminalising lawful protests and put an end to the continued harassment of people who hold dissenting views to the government.

Recall that the police had last Wednesday raided NLC’s office over allegations that the leadership of the organised labour sponsored the nationwide protest.

NLC calls for immediate release of detained protesters, lists other demands

Speaking at the briefing on Thursday, the NLC official said members of the organised labour rejected the police explanation for the invasion of its secretariat, wondering why police would say there were terrorists among its members.

NLC demanded the immediate release of all detained protesters, an apology from President Tinubu and the Nigeria Police Force, among others.

Upah listed the demand below:

“We reject the police explanation for the invasion of our secretariat as well as make a number of demands including the following:

"The return of the books, publications and other items or valuables removed from the congress premises;

"An immediate apology from the police and the federal government to congress for the invasion and desecration of the congress headquarters;

"Immediate and unconditional release of everybody detained in connection with the protest.”

"Why we raided NLC complex", Police finally open up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police have revealed the reason why its operatives invaded the second floor of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, said there was a suspect plotting to sabotage Nigeria's democracy.

According to the police boss, the suspect is on the second floor of the complex and not the 10th floor, which is the office of the NLC headquarters.

