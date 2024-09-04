The Citizens for Democratic Dividends in Nigeria (CDDN) has strongly condemned what it describes as the NLC and its president, Joe Ajaero’s alleged attempt to deceive Nigerians

In a statement, the CDDN rejected the NLC’s recent claims, labelling them as a calculated insult to the intelligence of Nigerians

Legit.ng recalls that the NLC, on Tuesday, September 3, accused the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led FG of betrayal

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Citizens for Democratic Dividends in Nigeria on Wednesday, September 4, said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) betrayed Nigerians.

The NLC had described the new price increase in the pump price of petrol across the country as a deep sense of betrayal by the federal government.

The Citizens for Democratic Dividends in Nigeria accused NLC's Joe Ajaero of exploiting Nigerians’ grievances for personal gain. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

The NLC said this while demanding an immediate reversal in the increase in the price of petrol in a statement issued by its president, Joe Ajaero.

Reacting, the Citizens for Democratic Dividends tackled the NLC.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Ahmad Idris, the group accused Ajaero of fighting for himself and not Nigerians.

The group said:

“When Nigerians were facing unbearable hardship and called for nationwide protests, Ajaero and the NLC turned a blind eye. They refused to participate in the protests, prioritising their minimum wage agreement over the suffering of millions of Nigerians.

“Now, faced with accusations of treason and alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the government, Ajaero seeks to drag the NLC and the Nigerian people into his personal legal battles. This is a clear attempt to use the labour movement as a shield to escape justice.”

