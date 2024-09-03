Police have challenged Andrew Wynne, the British national earlier declared wanted to come out of his hiding and answer questions over an alleged coup against Tinubu's government

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the police have extended an invitation to Wynne; and even visited his bookshop and private school but "he has been faceless"

Interestingly, Wynne, in an interview on Wednesday, requested a Zoom interrogation but the police have insisted it will not accept such

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, September 3, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) called on the wanted British national, Andrew Wynne, to come out of his hiding and surrender to the police.

Wynne denies being labelled a fugitive

On Monday, September 2, the police declared Wynne wanted for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu by sponsoring the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Wynne, speaking from an undisclosed location while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, criticized the government for repressing the protesters and also said he was not aware he had been labelled a fugitive.

This is after the police placed a N20 million bounty on him and his Nigerian collaborator, Lucky Obiyan.

Police reject Wynne's Zoom interrogation, dares him to come out

However, the Force public relations officer Muyiwa Adejobi, addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that Wynne had been contacted multiple times but has remained elusive.

“We have reached out to Wynne several times, but he has stayed faceless,” Adejobi said.

He mentioned that the police had even visited Wynne’s bookshop, but he failed to show up.

“Let him come out. Those people worked for him. As a good leader, businessman, and the mastermind who mobilized sleeper cells to create unrest in Nigeria, he should come forward. Let him prove to his followers that he is a good leader. Let him come and meet us,” Adejobi declared.

