Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has defended President Tinubu's strategic appointments of northerners to key security positions

He disclosed to the press that Tinubu's decision was aimed at addressing the North’s security issues

Matawalle also disclosed why Tinubu carefully selected him, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Minister of Defence, Badaru and NSA Nuhu Ribadu and gave them top positions in his govt

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not been unfair to the North regarding key appointments.

Why Tinubu gave key security appointments to northerners

Matawalle pointed out that the president filled key security positions with northerners.

According to Matawalle, Tinubu made this decision because he understands the security situation in the Northern region, particularly the North-West, and he wants a solution.

As reported by The Punch, the minister spoke in Sokoto state on Tuesday, September 3, during a visit to the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji at 8 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Premium Times reported.

Matawalle said:

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic; Nigeria is a country that the Constitution governs, and you all know Mr President knows the problem of the North, and that is why he appointed his security team from the North, including myself and the Defence Minister.

“He gave us this responsibility because he knows our major problem is security. The President carefully selected northerners and appointed them to key positions. Look at me; I am from Zamfara state, and the Chief of Defence is from Kaduna state. The Minister of Defence, Badaru, is from Jigawa State; the National Security Adviser is from Adamawa State, while the Minister of State for Police Affairs is also from the North.

“So, he carefully selected us because he knows our problem is insecurity. So we are here to flush out those bandits that have been terrorising our region.”

