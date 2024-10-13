Bandits have killed the director general of the Zamfara state Community Protection Guards (CPG), General Lawal B. Muhammad (rtd) in a fresh attack

According to reports making the rounds on Sunday, the bandits attacked motorists in Kucheri village, located in the Tsafe LGA of the state, including the CPG’s DG

This comes days after the bandits carried out a deadly attack in Defence Minister’s Bello Matawalle's home state, Zamfara

Bandits, on Sunday, October 13, shot the Director General of the Zamfara state Community Protection Guards (CPG), General Lawal B. Muhammad (rtd).

As reported by Daily Trust, General Muhammad was shot dead by the bandits during an attack on motorists at Kucheri village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

How the Retired General was killed

The bandits reportedly blocked the busy Funtua-Tsafe road late evening, and attacked motorists including the CPG’s DG.

It was gathered that scores of passengers were abducted by the bandits during the operation.

A source from the Zamfara State Ministry of Internal Security, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident and said the DG was receiving medical treatment at a Hospital in Gusau, the state capital.

“It is confirmed that the bandits shot DG Community Protection Guards and he is currently receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital,” the source said.

This comes days after bandits reportedly attacked Janboka community, the hometown of the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle.

Residents disclosed that bandits attacked the community on Saturday, killed two people and abducted 40 others, mostly women and children.

