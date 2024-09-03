Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has arrived in Sokoto as part of a strategic effort to address the escalating insecurity in the North-West region. He is accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and other high-ranking military officials.

This came two days after President Bola Tinubu ordered the minister and the service chiefs to relocate to the northwest to see an end to the growing bandits' activities in the region. The president's directive followed growing insecurity in the region.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng, the visit aims to boost troops' morale and intensify the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism. Matawalle's presence in the region demonstrates the government's commitment to tackling the growing insecurity.

Recently, Matawalle expressed his sadness over the activities of terrorists and bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States. He assured the people of the region that security forces would spare no effort in their quest to eliminate the bandits.

During his arrival, Matawalle reiterated President Bola Tinubu's dedication to eradicating terrorism and banditry in the region. He emphasized the government's determination to restore peace and security to the affected areas.

The presence of Matawalle and top military chiefs in the northwest is expected to enhance the troops' operational capabilities and serve as a decisive step towards addressing the growing insecurity in the region.

