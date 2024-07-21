Muhammad Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, has called on his political opponents to stop linking him to the activities of the bandit leader Bello Turji

Matawalle accused factions within the Zamfara State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of distorting security narratives to tarnish his reputation

Matawalle criticized a viral audio-visual clip suggesting his involvement in banditry, describing it as poorly produced and misaligned

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence, has issued a warning to his political rivals to stop associating him with the activities of the fugitive bandit leader, Bello Turji, in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 21, from the Minister's office, Matawalle accused certain factions within the Zamfara State government of distorting the narrative regarding security issues in the region to cast him in a negative light.

Matawalle debunks banditry allegations Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

Matawalle's response came in reaction to a widely circulated audio-visual clip on social media suggesting a connection between him and banditry in Zamfara State.

Current Zamfara administration smearing my image, says Matawalle

The Minister specifically criticized the current administration led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly attempting to damage his reputation, asserting that he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“The audio of Bello Turji was poorly synchronized with his video to falsely accuse the former governor of mishandling the reconciliation process conducted by the previous Zamfara State government.

"However, the video/audio editor unprofessionally disqualified his work so much that one can vividly notice the failure of the audio and video clips to simultaneously synchronise."

Matawalle: Audio-visual tape handwork of Nigeria's progress

He attributed the situation to the actions of individuals he labelled as adversaries of Zamfara and Nigeria’s advancement and those who opposed his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that he had secured the necessary security clearances from relevant agencies before his ministerial confirmation.

MAtawalle: My administration was fair, honest

He emphasized that his tenure as Zamfara State governor was characterized by humility, honesty, and fairness.

He reiterated that the audio-visual material in question was poorly fabricated and inadequately produced with the intent to damage his reputation, and therefore, should be dismissed by the public, Punch reported.

Bandits attack Zamfara village, kill 4, abduct 150

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Bandits have killed four people and kidnapped 150 others, including two infants aged six and eight months, during an attack on Dan Isa village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 14.

This incident occurred just a week after 46 residents of Dogon Kade were released by bandits following an alleged ransom payment of N21 million.

Source: Legit.ng