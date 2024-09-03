BREAKING: Deadly Terrorist Group, ISWAP, Claims Responsibility for Yobe Mass Killing, Gives Reason
- ISWAP has claimed responsibility for a fatal attack that resulted in the deaths of 34 villagers in Yobe state
- Earlier, Legit.ng reported that scores of residents in Mafa village of Tarmuwa local government area (LGA) of Yobe state were killed
- SWAP, in a letter written in Arabic and released by the attackers, stated that the village was targeted for allegedly providing information to the military, which led to the deaths of its members
Damaturu, Yobe state - Insurgents with allegiance to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have claimed responsibility for the attack that led to the killing of 34 villagers in Yobe state.
It would be recalled that the terrorists attacked Mafa town around 4 pm on Sunday, September 1, killing people and setting houses and shops on fire.
As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, September 3, in a letter written in Arabic and released by the outlaws, the insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.
It said the village was attacked for allegedly providing information to the military, which led to the killing of its members.
The letter partly reads:
“You have harmed our brothers in the past days in the town of (Bangaro) and its environs, and you cooperated and sympathised with the apostates in killing our brothers, and when we arrived in the area, we did not harm you. Rather, we limited ourselves to those whose hands were stained with the blood of our brothers, and who were attacked by their weapons, according to the information we found.
"We thought that by doing so we had warned you with the language of war, hoping that you would be deterred.
“However, this increased your arrogance and arrogance, so you repeated the same crime in the month of Safar.”
