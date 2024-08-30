Suspected Boko Haram members have launched a fresh attack on Faudiya School in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State

Some students were said to have been killed in the attacks, and the community was left in grief and shock

The Faudiya School is said to be an IMN affiliate, a Shi'ite sect movement, and the event happened on Friday morning, August 30

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Faudiya School in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State. The attack resulted in the deaths of students, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Faudiya School is affiliated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a Shi'ite sect in Nigeria. The attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 30, around 3:44 am, when the assailants invaded Hausari quarters in Geidam LGA.

The gunmen targeted the students while they were sleeping, bringing them outside and shooting them dead. A source described the incident as a terrifying and unfortunate event that has left the town in tension and concern.

Boko Haram kill Shi'ite members in Yobe

According to a source from the vigilantes command, three members of the Shiia sect were killed in the attack. The attack has raised fears among residents, who are worried about their safety and security.

One person tried to escape during the incident and sustained injuries and has been hospitalized. The authorities have been contacted, but details of the incident are still emerging, and an investigation is underway.

Boko Haram has been operating in the northeast region of Nigeria for decades now. Schools and girl children have always been the targets of the terrorist group. Many students have been kidnapped. Some have been rescued, while a few of them have remained in the custody of group.

